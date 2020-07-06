Even in the current climate, some athletes just aren’t realizing that racial insensitivity won’t be tolerated. Unfortunately for one college football player, he’s learning it the hard way after a racially charged comment on Snapchat.

On Sunday, Utah State head coach Gary Andersen and athletic director John Hartwell announced that a football player is being suspended. Per the announcement, the team will “take appropriate action” against the player following an investigation.

“We have been made aware of inappropriate racial comments made by a current student-athlete on our football team,” the statement said. “This will not be tolerated and we have suspended the individual immediately, and – pending an investigation – will take appropriate action.”

The player in question allegedly got into an exchange on SnapChat with someone over the 4th of July. But the conversation soon devolved to include a number of racially charged statements.

Sports teams across the country are taking more steps to discouraged the kind of behavior that the now-suspended student displayed.

A number of high-ranking coaches and front office members have been fired or publicly denounced for statements and behavior that fly in the face of the nationwide protests against racial injustice.

Sadly, this Utah State player is unlikely to be the last player in America caught making racially insensitive statements online. But hopefully this punishment serves as a deterrent for those who might consider it.