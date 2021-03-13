College Basketball Player Has Incredible Reason For Wearing No. 44

Many high level athletes have very specific attachments to the jersey numbers that they wear. Few have as unique—and funny—a reason as Utah State guard Marco Anthony, who wears No. 44 for the Aggies.

For Anthony, it is not the double number, or any particular connection to his family, or a favorite player, or one of the other reasons why players often choose what they wear on their jerseys. For him, it is all about one of his favorite deals in fast food: the Wendy’s “4 for $4 deal.”

A few years ago, Wendy’s rolled out the economical meal deal, where $4 nets customers an entree sandwich, a side of nuggets, fries, and a drink. That has had a big impact on the Utah State junior, evidently.

“I asked him last night, ‘Is that really true? Did you just make that up?'” CBS Sports’ Andrew Catalon said during the broadcast of last night’s Mountain West semifinal between Utah State and Colorado State. “He said, ‘How could I make something like that up?'”

One of the best reasons for wearing a jersey number ever: @USUBasketball's Marco Anthony wears 44 because he likes Wendy's "4 for $4" deal. pic.twitter.com/Sdb2u7P5AP — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 13, 2021

That is truly a great answer. Apparently, this was a recent revelation for Anthony as well.

He began his career at Virginia, where he wore No. 24, even though the No. 44 was available during his two years in Charlottesville. When he made the big move out West to Utah State, guard Diogo Broto was wearing No. 24, so he had the chance to pick a new number, and this is what he came up with.

Anthony and the Aggies look to punch their NCAA Tournament ticket tonight, facing top-seeded San Diego State in the Mountain West Championship final.

[CBS Sports]