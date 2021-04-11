There’s awful news coming out of the Dallas area today. Wyoming football signee Tony Evans Jr. was shot and killed early this morning, according to multiple reports.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Evans Jr. and another person were shot in a hotel room around 1:30 a.m. this morning at the Hawthorn Suites in the Stemmons Corridor neighborhood near Dallas Love Field Airport.

Both were taken to a local hospital, where Evans Jr. was pronounced dead. The other victim is currently in stable condition.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, but there is no suspect at the moment, according to Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News.

Terrible news: Former Lancaster wide receiver Tony Evans Jr., a Wyoming signee, was killed last night in a shooting in Dallas, according to Dallas PD. They’re investigating it as a homicide. Suspect is unknown. #txhsfb — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) April 11, 2021

Evans Jr., a three-star prospect out of nearby Lancaster (Tex.) High School, signed with Wyoming back in February. He caught 13 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns last fall.

Our thoughts and prayers were with Evans Jr.’s family and friends, as well as the Lancaster and University of Wyoming football programs, following this tragedy.