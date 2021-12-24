Earlier this week, Wyoming defeated Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl to wrap up its 2021 season. Two days later, head coach Craig Bohl issued a statement about the program’s outlook for 2022.

With the Cowboys’ quarterback situation looking pretty rough at the moment, Bohl is hoping he can land a new signal-caller via the transfer portal or junior college.

“The college football landscape is changing with the one-time transfer rule and NIL,” Bohl wrote. “Our staff anticipated this movement and have a clear vision to navigate these uncharted waters. After a successful early signing day, Cowboy Football will address the need to sign a quarterback via the transfer portal or junior college.

“We believe this is a great opportunity for a transfer quarterback to come in and make an impact on our program. We’ve seen that before when we brought Josh Allen into our program, and we’re excited for the next chapter of Cowboy Football.”

A statement from Cowboy Football Head Coach @CoachCBohl pic.twitter.com/7CypQss4GD — Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 24, 2021

Unsurprisingly, college football fans criticized Wyoming for putting out this statement.

“This statement just further proves how incredibly out of touch Coach Bohl is with the young men in his program,” one fan responded. “It’s time to clean house.”

“So Wyoming is looking for QBs like a job application on LinkedIn,” another fan said.

Judging by the reactions on social media, the college football world believes this is a desperate statement from Bohl.

Only time will tell if Wyoming can land a marquee quarterback for the 2022 season.