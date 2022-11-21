College Football World Reacts To Navy's New Uniforms

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 12: A member of the Navy Midshipmen cheer squad celebrates the touchdown in the second quarter against the Army Black Knights at Lincoln Financial Field on December 12, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

In recent years, Army and Navy have made a habit of wearing new alternate uniforms for their annual rivalry matchup.

Navy unveiled its fresh getups for this year's Army game on Monday. Inspired by NASA, the red, white and blue unis are excellent, in our opinion.

Much of the college football world seems to agree.

"The NASA inspired Navy uniforms for the Army game are pretty dope. The detail on the helmets is wild," said Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post.

"Navy always crushes the Army-Navy uniforms. These Navy x NASA are phenomenal," said CBS Sports' Adam Silverstein.

"Navy just released astronaut/NASA themed helmets. This rivalry always brings epic alternate uniforms," added Pick Six Previews.

"Sheeeeesh Navy always kills it with their uniforms against Army, these are nuts," said Book it HQ's Krabs Bets.

Army and Navy will meet on Dec. 10 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The Black Knights have won four of the last six against the Midshipmen, but Navy was victorious in last season's matchup in New Jersey.