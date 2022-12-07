1 Word Used To Describe Brittney Griner's Life In Russia

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

One word is being used to describe Brittney Griner's life in Russia.

"Terrible."

The longtime WNBA star has been sentenced to nine years in prison on drug charges. She is currently living in a full-time Russian penal colony.

Life is bleak there.

"The inmates at IK-2 penal colony rise at 6 a.m. each day for a breakfast of milk porridge, bread and tea. Soon they leave their barracks at this aging facility about 300 miles southeast of Moscow, in the isolated republic of Mordovia," the Los Angeles Times reports.

"Long days are spent in forced labor, working at sewing machines, with only a short break for lunch. By nightfall, prisoners are fed dinner and allowed an hour or less of free time before going to sleep in dormitories crowded with scores of bunk beds. The routine reportedly can stretch for weeks on end with no days off."

The U.S. government has been having discussions with Russia about a prisoner swap.

However, up until this point, nothing has really progressed, at least not significantly.

Our thoughts continue to be with Griner.