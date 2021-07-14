Look: NBA Reveals Its 15 Best-Selling Player Jerseys

The NBA announced its 15 best-selling player jerseys during the second half of the year on Wednesday afternoon. The release gave a glimpse into how fans around the league view and revere some of the league’s top stars.

Each and every year, the list looks a little bit different, but this group of 15 players is certainly worthy of the honor. Take a look at the complete group:

The NBA’s 15 most popular jerseys for the second half of the season … topped by LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum: pic.twitter.com/5nmnI8Fvjg — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 14, 2021

Seeing LeBron’s name at the top comes as no surprise. Despite the Lakers first-round playoff-exit, “The King” still reigns supreme. It also certainly helps that he plays in a massive market like Los Angeles.

His quieter superstar teammate, Anthony Davis, also probably benefitted from the West Coast pull. Kawhi Leonard joined the two Lakers stars as the third player from LA to have his jersey sell in the top-15.

A pair of sharpshooting point guards also cracked the list as Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard jerseys flew off the shelves. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid held things down for the big men of the league.

Jayson Tatum and Devin Booker both made the top six, while a trio of Brooklyn Nets represented the New York Metropolitan area. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden quickly became the most fearsome “Big Three” in the league this past season and clearly roped in a fair number of fans.

A handful of the league’s youngest stars also did well this year in jersey sales. Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Ja Morant all came into the league in 2018 or later, but have quickly ascended to be some of the game’s most respected players.

A few notable absences from the list, include league MVP Nikola Jokic and veteran Suns point guard Chris Paul.

[Marc Stein]