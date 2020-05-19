The Spun

2 Cities Are Reportedly Vying To Host The NBA Playoffs

Lakers forward LeBron James against Jayson Tatum.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 20: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics defends LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers at TD Garden on January 20, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Lakers 139-107. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The NBA has yet to make an official decision on the remainder of its 2019-20 season, but the latest reports indicate the league is optimistic moving forward.

“[The hope in the NBA] is that by early-to-mid June they will have a decision: we’re either going to go or we’re not. … I’d say right now, we’re moving positively in that direction,” ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said on Get Up! this morning.

The NBA still has about a month to make a decision on the 2019-20 season. It’s possible the league could wait longer, but if play is going to resume by early July, something needs to be decided by mid-June.

If the NBA’s 2019-20 season does resume, games will probably be held in one (or two) contained areas.

Two cities have reportedly been getting consideration. Marc Stein of the New York Times shared the latest on Tuesday afternoon.

“Among NBA return-to-play scenarios being discussed, league sources say, is a template calling for teams to conduct Training Camp 2.0 in their own practice facilities before heading to one or two centralized sites to resume play, with Orlando and Las Vegas still vying for games,” he reports.

Orlando is home to Disney World, which boasts thousands of hotel rooms and a lot of space for basketball courts. The same can be said of Las Vegas, which is home to a number of massive casino resorts.

Both cities would be potentially ideal spots for a “contained” NBA season/postseason.

