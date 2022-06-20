2 Teams Are Reportedly Emerging For Kyrie Irving

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on before Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving might not return to the Brooklyn Nets in 2022-23.

According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Brooklyn Nets and their star point guard are in a standstill regarding his contract situation.

This could reportedly open the door for Irving to leave the Nets in free agency.

Two teams are reportedly now emerging.

"Kyrie Irving, Nets are at impasse in conversations about his future in Brooklyn, clearing way for the seven-time All-Star to consider the open market. Lakers and Knicks expected to emerge among potential suitors," Charania reports.

Kyrie could reunite with LeBron James on the Lakers or join New York's other NBA team.

Either way, it's shaping up to be a fun summer in the league.