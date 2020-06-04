3 Clear Favorites Named For The 2020 NBA Championship

The NBA is officially back. The league’s proposal to resume the season with 22 teams in Orlando later this summer has been passed nearly unanimously.

While 22 teams will take the floor to finish the regular season and determine playoff seeding, only a few are likely championship contenders. The league hasn’t played a game since early March, but the teams that were elite at the time of the shutdown are still regarded as the title favorites.

Already, Las Vegas has put out updated title odds for the 2020 NBA season. The Los Angeles Lakers, the current top seed in the West, have the best odds at 2-1, followed by the Milwaukee Bucks, who own the league’s best record, at 11-4.

The Los Angeles Clippers (13-4) are right behind. There’s a clear gap between them and the fourth team, the Boston Celtics.

The full oddss, courtesy of Caesars, can be found below.

Odds to win NBA title via @CaesarsEnt:

Lakers 2/1

Bucks 11/4

Clippers 13/4

Celtics 15/1

Rockets 15/1

Raptors 17/1

Nuggets 22/1

Mavs 35/1

Heat 40/1

Pels 50/1

Nets 60/1

Jazz 60/1

OKC 60/1

Blazers 75/1

Pacers 125/1

Griz 500/1

Magic 750/1

Wizards 1,000/1

Spurs 1,000/1

Kings 2,000/1 — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) June 4, 2020

The Bucks and Lakers split their season series before the season was halted. Milwaukee topped LA 111-104 at home back in December, and LeBron and company returned the favor at Staples Center in early March.

LeBron and Giannis are likely the two front-runners for the NBA MVP Award, so it would be exciting to see them match up head-to-head in the Finals down the road.

Who do you think has the best chance to win it all in the NBA this year?