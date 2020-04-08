In an effort to give us some sports during the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN is putting together a live game of HORSE with some NBA stars.

On Wednesday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that three NBA stars have signed on for the event. Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young all signed up.

Considering the very varied skillset of those three guards, we could be in for a compelling game. LaVine’s aeriel prowess alone will make him tough to beat.

But that list appears to be far from complete. Woj also reported that a number of NBA alumni and WNBA stars are expected to sign on as well.

Sources: The NBA and ESPN plan to televise a HORSE competition is nearing completion and among those expected to participate include Chris Paul, Trae Young and Zach LaVine. Competition will also include a couple of WNBA players and recent NBA alumni. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 8, 2020

Live sports have been hard to come by in the weeks since nearly all American sports leagues suspended their seasons.

If this event manages to come together, it will be the second collaboration between the NBA and ESPN since the season was suspended. There’s an ongoing NBA 2K Players Tournament going on, with the quarterfinals of that event slated for tomorrow.

In times that are as strange and uncertain as these, it’s nice to see two of our biggest sports companies coming together to try and keep entertained.

Which of the NBA stars do you think has the best chance of winning ESPN’s HORSE tournament?