3 NBA Teams Are Reportedly Pushing For Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving remains a member of the Brooklyn Nets, but for how much longer will that be the case?
The All-Star point guard reportedly wants out of Brooklyn, as does his teammate, Kevin Durant.
Where will Irving land?
According to Shams Charania, there are currently three teams interested in making a trade for Irving.
The Lakers had been seen by many as the lone suitor for Irving, though perhaps there's more interest than initially thought.
A Kyrie Irving trade could happen at any moment.