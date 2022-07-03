3 NBA Teams Are Reportedly Pushing For Kyrie Irving

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving remains a member of the Brooklyn Nets, but for how much longer will that be the case?

The All-Star point guard reportedly wants out of Brooklyn, as does his teammate, Kevin Durant.

Where will Irving land?

According to Shams Charania, there are currently three teams interested in making a trade for Irving.

The Lakers had been seen by many as the lone suitor for Irving, though perhaps there's more interest than initially thought.

A Kyrie Irving trade could happen at any moment.