3 Potential Trade Destinations For Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 03: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz handles the ball during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on April 03, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

With Quin Snyder out in Utah, what will happen with Jazz star Donovan Mitchell?

The longtime Jazz head coach officially stepped down on Sunday, leaving the future of the franchise up in the air.

According to a report from ESPN, Mitchell is not happy with the developments.

So, if Mitchell were to be traded, where could he end up? Here are three potential destinations.

1. Miami Heat

The Heat just lost a heavyweight fight of an Eastern Conference Finals series to the Boston Celtics.

Jimmy Butler clearly needs help.

Perhaps the Heat can package players like Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Max Strus and some draft picks for Mitchell.

2. New York Knicks

The Knicks have consistently been mentioned for Mitchell, who could be exactly what New York needs.

But would the Knicks be willing to part ways with a player like R.J. Barrett?

3. Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers are clearly in need of help, but it's unclear if they would have what it takes to land a player of Mitchell's caliber.

Still, if the Lakers could add a Mitchell to the LeBron-Davis duo, they should throw everything else they have into the trade package.

Still, that might not be enough.

Where do you see Mitchell landing if he's traded?