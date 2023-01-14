Look: 4 Players Ejected From NBA Game After Scuffle Last Night

SACRAMENTO, CA - DECEMBER 19: A general view of the Sacramento Kings playing against the Golden State Warriors at Sleep Train Arena on December 19, 2012 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Things got so chippy between the Kings and Rockets on Friday night that four players were ejected.

It all started when Malik Monk and Garrison Matthews collided in the open court. After the play was blown dead, Monk knocked the ball out of Matthews' grasp.

Matthews responded by getting right in Monk's grill. This led to players on both teams running on the court to break things up.

When the dust settled, Monk and Matthews were ejected. Chimezie Metu and Tari Eason were also sent to the locker rooms early.

Here's a video of the scuffle:

Kings forward Harrison Barnes shared his thoughts on the scuffle during his postgame media session.

"I had no issue with it," Barnes said. "At the end of the day that's the fight that we need as a team, that's the fight that we'll need this season, and that's the fight we'll need for the playoffs."

We'll see if the NBA disciplines the four players who were ejected.