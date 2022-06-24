5-Star Recruit Skipping College For NBA G-League

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Matas Buzelis, a five-star recruit from the 2023 class, has committed to the G-League Ignite for the 2023-24 season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report this news.

Buzelis had interest from a plethora of Power Five programs, such as Florida State, Kentucky, North Carolina and Wake Forest.

At the end of the day, Buzelis opted to join the G-League. The 6-foot-10 forward will compete in the NBA's professional pathway program once he graduates from high school.

Though he still has plenty of room to grow, the scouting report on Buzelis is already very intriguing.

From 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein:

He's a very fluid mover for his size and also a relatively bouncy vertical athlete. In the half-court, he's shown flashes of being able to initiate offense in a point-forward type of role and play-make from various other spots on the floor. He could stand to keep developing as a spot-up shooter, while also raising his release point. His biggest improvements need to come on the defensive end of the floor, where he has the fluidity and shot-blocking instincts to eventually be versatile, but has yet to show the commitment or mentality to consistently impact the game on that end of the floor.

Buzelis will have plenty of opportunities to develop his game in the G-League Ignite program.

As for the schools that were pursuing Buzelis, they'll have to look at other options now.