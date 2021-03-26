The Spun

5 Teams Reportedly Interested In Signing Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond shakes hands with Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 22: Andre Drummond #3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers high fives head coach J.B. Bickerstaff of the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Miami Heat during the first half at American Airlines Arena on February 22, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

With All-Star center Andre Drummond all set to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers, he’s already a popular man among playoff contenders.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Drummond will listen to sales pitches from at least five teams before making a decision. Making pitches will be the Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks.

All five of those teams are currently in the playoff race. Drummond has seen the postseason only twice in his nine year career, so it makes sense that he’d be prioritizing teams that can bring him back.

One notable absence from the list that people in Haynes’ comments have been mentioning is the Brooklyn Nets. It’s no big secret that the Nets are considered one star center away from being perhaps the best team in the NBA.

Andre Drummond is a two-time All-Star and a four-time NBA rebounds leader. Over the past three seasons he’s been averaging 17.5 points and 15.1 rebounds per game, split between the Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons.

But despite a pretty strong start to the season for the Cavs, Drummond and Cleveland haven’t been seeing eye-to-eye lately. He has not played since February as the team has worked on finding a trade partner.

After failing to find a trade partner, the Cavs agreed to work with Drummond on a buyout.

Any of the five teams mentioned by Chris Haynes would be stellar options for almost any player. Which of those five – if any – will Andre Drummond sign with?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.