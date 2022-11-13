5 Things To Know About Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

Brittney Griner's family continues to speak out about her situation, especially following the news of her appeal getting rejected and a transfer to a full-time Russian penal colony taking place.

Cherelle Griner, the wife of the WNBA star, is understandably worried.

"I've spent the last eight months riding waves of grief and, to be honest, just total disbelief," Cherelle Griner said at an awards show on Tuesday. "I can't believe that I'm standing in front of you guys today, living without my favorite person, my greatest love, biggest support, and just sanctuary. Language truly fails to capture the excruciating pain that stems from having a loved one held hostage."

Cherelle Griner is not Brittney's first wife, though. Here are five things to know about her ex-wife.

1. Brittney Griner was married to Glory Johnson

Brittney and Glory Johnson were married for about a year, from 2015-16. They ended up calling off their marriage after a short amount of time. It's unclear what exactly happened between them, but it wasn't great.

2. Glory Johnson was Brittney Griner's teammate

Much like Brittney Griner, Glory Johnson is a basketball player. She met Brittney during her time in the league. She played collegiately at Tennessee and was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2012 WNBA Draft.

She met Brittney Griner during her early years in the WNBA.

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Glory Johnson #0 of the Atlanta Dream warms up prior to the game against the Connecticut Sun at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

3. Despite marrying Brittney, she considers herself to be straight

While Glory Johnson married Brittney Griner, she reportedly considers herself to be straight. She got divorced from Brittney and has spoken out about their marriage together.

“You work things out and fight for what you love,” Johnson, then 25, told PEOPLE. “It wasn’t about other people. It was about us.”

4. Glory Johnson has two children

The ex-wife of the longtime WNBA star has since moved on from Brittney. She has two children, named Ava and Solei. She's occasionally shared photos of her family on social media.

5. She still wishes for the best for Brittney

While their marriage and divorce was rough, she still hopes for the best for Brittney.

“After all the things that she put me and my family through, I should hate this person. But at the end of the day, I still worry about how she’s taking all this," Johnson told PEOPLE.

