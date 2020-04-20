Episodes 1 and 2 of ESPN’s The Last Dance are in the books.

The first episode focused primarily on what happened behind the scenes leading up to the start of the 1997-98 season. Focus then shifts to Michael Jordan’s rise through high school and college, culminating in his No. 3 overall selection in the 1984 NBA Draft.

Episode 2 focuses on Scottie Pippen. We get a good look at his tough upbringing and ascension at the NAIA’s University of Central Arkansas, and how difficult it was for the team to get on without him when he was injured in 1997.

We’ve got a whole week to break down the groundbreaking documentary before Episodes 3 and 4 next week. But while the documentary showcased some of the things we already knew, there were a lot of stunning bits of history we learned from watching the first two hours.

Here are five things we learned from Episodes 1 and 2 of The Last Dance:

1. Jerry Krause got away with a lot of decisions that would have gotten him roasted today

Many of us were introduced for the first time to Bulls general manager Jerry Krause, who was largely blamed for breaking up the team that won six NBA titles. Krause, who has passed away, wasn’t interviewed for the documentary, so we’ll never get his side of everything that happened.

But some of the things he said publicly about his players would have gotten him lambasted by everyone – regardless of how successful he was. From announcing that Jackson would not be extended after 1998 to commenting on trade offers for Scottie Pippen, Krause made himself everyone’s enemy despite putting the group together in the first place.

While the success he had allowed him to keep his job, there’s no question that he would have been toasted on major network shows nowadays.

2. Owner Jerry Reinsdorf chose Jerry Krause over MJ, Phil Jackson, Scottie Pippen and the others

In what should be a shock to absolutely nobody, the Chicago Bulls were awful for the six years after the 1998 NBA title. Jordan, Pippen, Jackson, Rodman and just about everyone else who contributed to the second three-peat were gone.

Except Jerry Krause.

That decision to keep Krause over Jackson, Jordan and the others doomed the Bulls. It wasn’t until several years after Krause retired as GM that the Bulls returned to the playoffs.

And it falls squarely on team owner Jerry Reinsdorf’s head that he picked the man who designed the team over the men who made it all work.

"Jerry Krause deserves a lot of the blame for breaking this team up, but the ultimate responsibility goes to Jerry Reinsdorf, if he wanted to keep this team together, he could have."@ShannonSharpe on his biggest takeaway from last night's MJ documentary pic.twitter.com/Lxm4DfbmX8 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 20, 2020

3. Before Michael Jordan arrived, the Chicago Sting were more popular than the Chicago Bulls

If you’re a fan of indoor soccer, then this little shout-out to a dominant team from the early-1980s was for you. It was only mentioned in passing, but before Jordan exploded onto the scene, the Chicago Sting were a soccer team that apparently drew more fans than the Bulls at the time.

We looked at the numbers and they checked out: Between 1981 and 1984, the Sting averaged 11,500 fans per game. In the same time period, the Bulls averaged only 7,500 – at the same venues.

But as with everything else in Chicago, once Jordan arrived, everything changed.

Wow, I did NOT expect a Chicago Sting reference in #LastDance. Brings me back to my #ClevelandForce #MISL indoor soccer days. Thanks for the reminder, @espn/@netflix. pic.twitter.com/B6KZGHnYPn — Chris Paukert (@CPAutoScribe) April 20, 2020

4. “Former Arkansas Governor” Bill Clinton watched Scottie Pippen at Central Arkansas

Of all the celebrity cameos we got in Episode 2, former US President Bill Clinton – who was governor of Arkansas when Pippen attended college – may have been the most surprising.

Clinton claimed to have been in attendance for some of Pippen’s college games, which sounds bizarre when you think about how small the University of Central Arkansas was in 1980s.

But he certainly seemed to have a good recollection of Pippen’s skillset. If the whole “politics” thing hadn’t worked out for him, maybe Clinton would have tried his hand at NBA scouting.

5. Scottie Pippen was absolutely crucial to the Bulls’ success, but wasn’t paid like it

The argument over Pippin’s greatness in the shadow of Michael Jordan has raged for decades. But Episode 2 put it to bed forever.

Jordan made it abundantly clear for everyone to hear: “Whenever they speak Michael Jordan, they should speak Scottie Pippen,” he said. “When everybody says ‘Oh I won all of these championships,’ but I didn’t win without Scottie Pippen.”

Every MJ needs a Scottie Pippen 🐐🏀🐐 #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/ia4qszDZhO — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 20, 2020

Sadly, Krause didn’t seem to agree with Jordan on Pippen. He underpaid the future Hall of Fame forward with a seven-year, $18 million contract that becomes important to the story.

But in fairness to Krause, it was Pippen who agreed to the deal against the advice of Jordan and Jackson.

If that’s what we got from Episodes 1 and 2, then Episodes 3 and 4 can’t come fast enough.