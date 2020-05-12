8 NBA Superstars Had Private Call On Monday About Their Plans

Earlier this week, eight of the biggest superstars from the NBA took part in a private conference call.

According to a report from NBA insider Chris Haynes, the players “established a united front in favor of resuming the season.” LeBron James, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Stephen Curry want to play.

“Toward the end of the call discussing the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic, all parties were in agreement to take the court with proper safety measures once the league is given the green light to commence, sources said” Haynes said in the report.

If eight of the biggest names in the sport want to play, it’s likely the NBA finds a way to make it happen. Even though the Golden State Warriors are well out of the playoff race, Curry still wants to suit up.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver held a conference call with players last Friday.

He reportedly stated that he “couldn’t guarantee the safety of the players if play resumed in a city where they would be quarantined.”

However, he assured the players that the league would do everything in its power to make the safest conditions possible.

Last week, Shaquille O’Neal said he believes it’s time for the NBA to “scrap the season.” Clearly a few of the biggest names in the sport disagree.