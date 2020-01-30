Just the news of Kobe Bryant passing away on Sunday was sad enough to leave the entire world speechless. To make matters worse, there were reports circulating that all four of his daughters were on the helicopter that crashed in Calabasas.

It turned out that Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was on the helicopter at the time of the fatal crash. His other three daughters were not, though.

ABC reporter Matt Gutman apologized on Twitter for his false report. However, it wasn’t enough to avoid a punishment from his employer.

“Today I inaccurately reported it was believed that four of Kobe Bryant’s children were on board that flight. That is incorrect. I apologize to Kobe’s family, friends and our viewers,” he said.

Gutman has been suspended for an unknown time due to his remarks on Sunday afternoon.

“Reporting the facts accurately is the cornerstone of our journalism,” ABC told the Los Angeles Times in a statement. “As he acknowledged on Sunday, Matt Gutman’s initial reporting was not accurate and failed to meet our editorial standards.”

Shortly after the suspension, Gutman apologized again by saying he needs to hold himself accountable.

ABC: "Reporting the facts accurately is the cornerstone of our journalism. As he acknowledged on Sunday, Matt Gutman's initial reporting was not accurate and failed to meet our editorial standards." So he has been suspended for an unknown period of time https://t.co/tAdQ47L3dW — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 29, 2020

In today’s era of journalism it’s imperative that reports are right rather than first. We saw on Sunday that far too many reports were simply not true.

Gutman has been an ABC News correspondent since 2008. It’ll be interesting to see how long he’s off air because of his inaccurate report.