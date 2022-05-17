Actor Playing LeBron James In Upcoming Movie Revealed

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 19: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on November 19, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

A movie about NBA star LeBron James will be coming to the big screen.

The film, Shooting Stars, will be an adaptation of the 2009 biography written by James and Buzz Bissinger. It's currently in production and has a 2023 release date attached to it.

James will be played by Marquis "Mookie" Cook, a five-star recruit who is currently committed to Oregon.

The cast also includes Caleb McLaughlin, Algee Smith, Dermot Mulroney, Wood Harris, Natalie Paul, Katlyn Nichol, Avery Wills, Scoot Henderson and Khalil Everage.

For those wondering what the premise of the film will be, The Hollywood Reporter recently revealed what fans should expect.

James and Bissinger’s Stars chronicled how James and his best friends in Akron formed a close-knit bond that sustained them through a failed national championship tournament and winning a title by the end of high school. Along the way there were plenty of tests, such as broken homes, jealousies and even James’ own mega-success.

The hype surrounding Shooting Stars should continue to grow as the release date inches closer.