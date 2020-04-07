Adam Silver Reveals Latest On Possible Timeline For Restarting Season

Adam Silver would obviously like to resume the NBA’s regular season as soon as possible. But that won’t be possible until Silver has more information concerning COVID-19.

The NBA was heading into the home stretch of it sregular season before the shutdown occurred last month. The coronavirus pandemic has caused the sports hiatus for the foreseeable future.

Silver wants to do everything he can to play out the rest of the 2019-20 season, playoffs included. But until he can ensure the health and safety of the teams and players, the NBA commissioner won’t be able to allow play to resume.

As of Monday evening, there’s still “too much unknown” for the NBA to discuss a possible return, according to Silver, via Chris Mannix. The NBA won’t be making any decisions on the 2019-20 season in the month of April.

Adam Silver says, effectively, the NBA still can't offer much more guidance on the future of the season. Says no decisions will be made in April. "There's just too much unknown right now," says Silver. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) April 6, 2020

As has been the case throughout this pandemic, information is fluid and rapidly changing. For sports to resume, progress will have to be made throughout the country. But even progress alone may not be able to spark a resume in sports play.

The reality of the situation is the NBA may have to move forward – whenever that may be – without any fans in attendance. At this point, though, no one would complain about the lack of fans if it meant sports could resume.

The NBA won’t be making any decisions this month. But the hope is that Silver can start to have discussions, regarding a potential return date, in May.