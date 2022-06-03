Adam Silver Was Asked About Possible NBA Expansion

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 16: Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner, talks to the media during the NBA All Star Commissioner's Media Availability as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

According to a recent report, the NBA is set to expand following the 2023-24 season.

However, commissioner Adam Silver said this isn't the case. Prior to Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals tonight, Silver was asked about the reports that expansion is on the horizon.

The league, Silver said, is "not discussing expansion at this time," but will in the future.

It was longtime columnist John Canzano who said during a recent radio appearance that Seattle and Las Vegas were "earmarked" for expansion when the NBA's media rights deal expires in two years.

Of course, Canzano might be correct, and Silver just has to stay mum because of things happening behind the scenes. If there is NBA expansion coming soon, it won't be long before we start hearing more about it.

The league has not added a new team since the Charlotte Bobcats (now Hornets) in 2004. The last time the NBA introduced multiple teams in one year was 1995, when the Grizzlies and Raptors began play.