Adrian Wojnarowski Makes His Future Plans At ESPN Very Clear

Longtime NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski returned from his two-week ESPN suspension on Friday, tweeting out some league news.

“Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis has a signficant foot injury and will leave the Orlando bubble to seek treatment from a specialist, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski’s first tweet in two weeks read.

Wojnarowski, the NBA’s top scoop-getter, was suspended for two weeks for sending a “f–k you” email to a United States senator. The ESPN reporter wrote an email back to Josh Hawley, who had sent a letter criticizing the league’s relationship with China.

ESPN suspended Wojnarowski for two weeks for the email. The network also condemned his email and said it would not be tolerated.

Wojnarowski is back now, though, and according to his interview with the New York Post, he won’t be going anywhere.

“To me, I have the best job in the world at the only place I want to do it at,” Wojnarowski told Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Wojnarowski, who came to ESPN from Yahoo! in a blockbuster move, reportedly has about a year left on his contract. He’ll likely be recruited by other media outlets, but it’s tough to see him leaving the Worldwide Leader at this point – even after his suspension.