Adrian Wojnarowski Sums Up The Mood Inside The Bubble Right Now

Fred VanVleet steals a pass.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 19: Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors steals the ball from Garrett Temple #17 of the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 19, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

All three playoff games in the NBA bubble have been postponed today as players around the league are striking following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday.

There seems to be a good chance this movement lasts well beyond today. The latest update from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski indicates that the entire NBA season could be hanging in the balance.

“Emotions are raw, players were already worn out of bubble environment prior to the Jacob Blake shooting and sources say discussions within teams are ongoing about postponing tomorrow’s three games too — and beyond,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

One player has apparently told Woj that the season is “in jeopardy.”

Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday while trying to enter his car after reportedly breaking up a fight. Blake is currently hospitalized and paralyzed from the waist down.

The Milwaukee Bucks were the first team to make the decision to strike on Wednesday, with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets following suit. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers as well as the Portland Trail Blazers also elected not to play.

In Major League Baseball, the Milwaukee Brewers have elected to not play their game tonight, and other teams could reportedly opt to do the same.

 


