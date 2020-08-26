All three playoff games in the NBA bubble have been postponed today as players around the league are striking following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday.

There seems to be a good chance this movement lasts well beyond today. The latest update from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski indicates that the entire NBA season could be hanging in the balance.

“Emotions are raw, players were already worn out of bubble environment prior to the Jacob Blake shooting and sources say discussions within teams are ongoing about postponing tomorrow’s three games too — and beyond,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

One player has apparently told Woj that the season is “in jeopardy.”

Emotions are raw, players were already worn out of bubble environment prior to the Jacob Blake shooting and sources say discussions within teams are ongoing about postponing tomorrow's three games too — and beyond. "The season is in jeopardy," one vet player here tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2020

Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday while trying to enter his car after reportedly breaking up a fight. Blake is currently hospitalized and paralyzed from the waist down.

The Milwaukee Bucks were the first team to make the decision to strike on Wednesday, with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets following suit. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers as well as the Portland Trail Blazers also elected not to play.

In Major League Baseball, the Milwaukee Brewers have elected to not play their game tonight, and other teams could reportedly opt to do the same.