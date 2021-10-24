Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Guard Alex Caruso

The Alex Caruso era came to an end in Los Angeles this offseason, but a new one is underway in Chicago.

The former Texas A&M Aggies shooting guard signed a big contract with the Eastern Conference franchise this offseason. Caruso, 27, signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls in free agency.

Caruso is off to a good start in Chicago. He’s averaging 8 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds per game for the Eastern Conference franchise.

Life has been good for Caruso as of late. The NBA shooting guard is dating Mia Amabile, a model based out of Los Angeles.

Alex and Mia went public earlier this summer, when the Instagram model shared a photo of the happy couple in New Jersey.

“He’s a Jersey Shore boy,” Amabile wrote on Instagram.

According to the New York Post, it’s unclear how Alex and Mia met. However, with Mia based in Los Angeles, it’s safe to assume they met through a Southern California connection. Alex began his NBA career with the Lakers, playing for the Western Conference franchise up until last season.

The happy couple appears to be enjoying life in Chicago now, though.

The Bulls entered the 2021-22 regular season with playoff expectations.

Chicago is off to a 3-0 start this season.