Allen Iverson Names 1 NBA Star He’d Like To Play With Today

Allen Iverson walked away from the game of basketball in 2011 and did so as one of the best points guards to ever step on the court.

He played with and against many of the best players in the game as well. In 2001 Iverson won MVP and led the Philadelphia 76ers to the NBA title against the Los Angeles Lakers.

He and the Sixers eventually fell to Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. He also played against Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and LeBron James in his later career.

On the All The Smoke Podcast with former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Barnes asked Iverson which player he would want to play with from today’s group of superstars.

The former star point guard initially suggested he’d want to play with Giannis Antetokounmpo. That was until he was reminded that Kevin Durant still exists.

Here’s what he said, via Clutch Points:

“Was LeBron (James) in my era? Kind of…alright no. I’d love to play with Giannis (Antetokounmpo). Aw nah, nah, nah. Yeah, I’d love to play with KD. I love Giannis now. I love Giannis. I’m trippin’ cuz I ain’t seen KD in a minute. So yeah, I’m trippin’ hard,” Iverson said. “But no disrespect to Giannis. I love Giannis.”

Neither one is the wrong answer. The Greek Freak just won his second-consecutive MVP award after a dominant regular season.

Meanwhile, KD rehabbed from injury this season, but has proved he’s one of the most lethal scorers in the game. He and Iverson on the same team might not be fair.