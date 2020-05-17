Allen Iverson Reveals The First Words Michael Jordan Said To Him

When Allen Iverson entered the NBA in 1996, Michael Jordan was coming off his fourth championship. He’d add two more in a row before his second retirement in 1998.

There are more than enough anecdotes detailing Jordan’s competitiveness and orneriness, but Iverson provided one more in an interview with complex. It involves the first words MJ ever said to then-precocious rookie from Georgetown.

The two were at the 1997 All-Star Game in Cleveland, where Iverson would win MVP of the Shick Rookie Game and Jordan would make his 11th appearance in the main event. His Airness was also honored as one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history.

When Jordan and Iverson first met that weekend in February 1997, his first words stuck with the young point guard.

“I’ll never forget it because he said ‘What’s up you little b—h?'” Iverson said, laughing.

When MJ & Iverson met. The first words MJ said to AI: “What’s up you little b*tch?” 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/nJMLkuA2Hh — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 17, 2020

Of course, Iverson would get a measure of revenge the following month in Phiadelphia.

That’s when he shook Air Jordan with his legendary crossover.

So, did Jordan ever say anything to A.I. about the time he left him on the floor? You bet he did.

“I remember one time I was telling him how much I rocked with him and he was like ‘Man you weren’t rocking with me like that because you wouldn’t have crossed me like that,'” Iverson said.

Knowing what we know about Jordan, none of this is surprising at all.