An NBA Player Is Advocating For A Trade To The Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game on October 19, 2021, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Despite persistent offseason rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers never completed a deal to send Myles Turner to L.A.

Turner believes the Lakers should revisit the conversation.

On The Woj Pod, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski asked Turner if he would complete an often-rumored trade of two first-round picks for him and Buddy Hield. After acknowledging the value of draft capital, the 26-year-old said he can help the ailing team.

"If I'm the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this with the position that you're in," Turner said. "I know what I can provide for a team -- my leadership, my shot-blocking, my 3-point ability and just my ability to make plays out there on the floor."

However, he added that he's "paid to shoot," not make front-office decisions.

Turner has averaged 12.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game over his career, all in Indiana. His 3.4 rejections per game led the NBA in 2020-21.

After a foot injury ended his 2021-22 campaign in January, Turner has played three of eight games this season.

Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Turner told Woj that players in the Midwest "don't get the love that I think we deserve." He also expressed intrigue in playing alongside LeBron James.

"I think that another aspect that is [appealing is] playing with greatness and playing under LeBron," he said. "I feel like he demands a certain level of excellency, especially at this point of his career. It's just one of those things; when you are out there, you got to perform. People are going to expect you to go out there and hold on to that legacy that the Lakers have built over the years."

Although the Pacers are rebuilding, one could argue Turner wouldn't upgrade teams by going to Los Angeles. While the Pacers are 3-5, the Lakers are 1-6 with the NBA's worst 3-point shooting.

Yet their defensive rating ranks second only to the Milwaukee Bucks, so the Lakers probably need Hield -- or another perimeter shooter -- more than Turner.

They finally snapped a losing streak by defeating the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night, but the Lakers likely need to shake up their roster to emerge as a playoff contender.