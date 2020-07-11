Anonymous NBA Player Has 2-Word Description Of Bubble Food

All 22 NBA teams have officially entered the bubble in Orlando, as the league is preparing to resume the 2019-20 season on July 30. Since players are just starting to get adjusted to their new way of life for the next few months, there have been plenty of posts on social media about the various hotels and meals.

Back on Thursday, Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo criticized his hotel room. Basketball fans couldn’t understand why he did though since his room looked pretty sweet.

The current trend sweeping the NBA has to do with players taking pictures of their meals inside the bubble. Let’s just say that players aren’t pleased with their meals thus far.

An anonymous NBA player spoke to Jeff Goodman of Stadium about the food they had this week. This unnamed player said the food inside the bubble is “trash.”

One anonymous NBA player to me on the food in The Bubble: “It’s trash.” pic.twitter.com/5VS6w213ll — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) July 11, 2020

The reality is NBA players usually have top-notch meals to keep their bodies in great shape. It’s very possible the food inside the bubble is not up to the athletes’ standards.

South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin responded to this post from Goodman, saying “You might want to tell that spoiled brat that there’s a whole lot of people in the world that would give anything to eat that meal.”

To be fair, the majority of NBA players posting on social media seem to be enjoying their time so far in the bubble. There will be always be a few exceptions though.