Lakers Announce Anthony Davis’ Status For Thunder Game

The Los Angeles Lakers are on an impressive seven-game win streak. But that streak appears to be in jeopardy as several of the Lakers’ star players won’t play on Saturday night, including Anthony Davis.

Davis suffered a scary fall last against the New York Knicks last Tuesday, causing the forward to land on his back. Fortunately, it isn’t a serious injury as test results revealed Davis suffered a bruised sacrum.

The injury caused the Lakers’ forward to miss Friday night’s contest against the Mavericks. It appears the injury will cause Davis to miss at least one more game.

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced Davis will be unavailable tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He joins LeBron James and Danny Green as all three will miss tonight’s contest.

Update: Anthony Davis is out for tonight's game. https://t.co/36daKZ09Fc — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 12, 2020

This certainly isn’t ideal for the Lakers tonight in Oklahoma City. But Los Angeles is prioritizing keeping its star players healthy for the long-haul.

The Lakers will have to rely their role players tonight. Kyle Kuzma will most likely receive plenty of touches and will be called upon to be the team’s leading scorer.

Los Angeles may be able to afford resting James and Anthony Davis for the next few games if necessary. After tonight’s contest, the Lakers play the Cavaliers and Magic next week – both games coming at Staples Center.

As for tonight, Lakers-Thunder tips off at 8 p.m. ET.

[Los Angeles Lakers]