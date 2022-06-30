Anthony Edwards Has Hilarious Message For Tom Brady: Fans React

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on October 14, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets won 107-101. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Anthony Edwards has a long NBA career ahead of him, but he's getting recruited by an NFL legend.

Responding to video of the Minnesota Timberwolves star on the football field, Tom Brady told Edwards he's "playing the wrong sport."

Edwards replied by asking if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is seeking a replacement for retired tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Fans laughed along at the joke. At least, one would assume the 20-year-old isn't legitimately thinking of changing his profession after registering 21.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game last season.

However, some Timberwolves fans don't even want to joke about the possibility of Edwards leaving them.

As Brady said, the money is good for NBA stars. Brady's annual salary didn't eclipse $20 million until his 20th NFL season. Meanwhile, 55 NBA players netted $20 million or more during the 2021-22 campaign.

That doesn't mean Edwards will stay in Minnesota forever, but he's probably not teaming up with Brady anytime soon.