Adam Schefter Broke An NBA Free Agent Signing On Sunday Night

Adam Schefter is known for his NFL scoops, but the veteran reporter had some NBA news to share on Sunday evening.

During the middle of the Sunday Night Football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs, Schefter broke some NBA free agency news.

The longtime ESPN insider reports that former Atlanta Hawks forward DeAndre’ Bembry is signing with the Toronto Raptors. It’s reportedly a two-year, $4 million deal.

Schefter joked that it was a “mini-bomb” tweet.

Mini 💣: Former Hawks’ SF DeAndre’ Bembry has agreed to a two-year, $4 million deal with the Toronto Raptors, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2020

Of course, Adrian Wojnarowski is known for the real “bombs.” The ESPN NBA insider responded to Schefter’s scoop on Twitter.

They're in the NBA, not the CFL. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 23, 2020

Schefter is a huge basketball fan and has actually done some NBA sideline reporting in the past. He’s made it clear that it’s just a hobby and he’s not trying to infringe on Woj’s turf.

“I want to make it very clear in no way am I looking to infringe on the turf of someone like Doris Burke, Rachel Nichols, J.A. Adande, Marc Stein or anyone else,” Schefter told Sports Illustrated back in 2016. “They do a great job. That’s not what this is about. I could never do their jobs. This is just me doing an assignment where it will be 100 percent fun to me. My job is great but it is also intense and relentless.”

Bembry, 26, played collegiately at Saint Joseph’s. He averaged 5.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game for the Hawks last season.