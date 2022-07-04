Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Make Significant Coaching Moves

The Atlanta Hawks have made some adjustments to their coaching staff following the departure of Chris Jent to Los Angeles.

Atlanta is hiring Mike Longabardi, who spent last season with the Sacramento Kings, as an assistant coach and promoting Joe Prunty to top assistant. Prunty is heading into his second season with the Hawks.

Both men have significant NBA coaching experience. Prunty, 53, has been an assistant in the league since 1996, and even spent time as the interim head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2017-18 season, helping to guide the team to the playoffs.

Longabardi, 49, began his coaching career at the collegiate level, also in 1996. Since 2007, he's worked in the NBA with six different franchises.

Both men have been part of multiple NBA championship teams, with Prunty winning rings with the San Antonio Spurs in 1999, 2003 and 2005 and Longabardi earning them with the Boston Celtics in 2008 and Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

In Atlanta, they will work under head coach Nate McMillan.