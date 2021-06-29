Breaking: ESPN Insider Reports Trae Young’s Status For Game 4

Trailing 2-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Atlanta Hawks entered Tuesday night with a chance to even up the series against the Milwaukee Bucks. However, they’ll have to do so without their star point guard.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews, Trae Young will be out for Game 4 in Atlanta on Tuesday. The Hawks rising star suffered a deep bone bruise in his right foot after stepping on an official in Sunday’s Game 3 and hasn’t been able to get to a point where he can return to the court.

Less than an hour ago, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan called Young a game-time decision. However, Wojnarowski and Andrews shared that the 22-year-old point guard is still in a tremendous amount of pain and is suffering from a “severe lack of mobility.”

“Hawks star Trae Young is out for Game 4 vs. Bucks with a deep bone bruise in his right foot,” Wojnarowski tweeted. “Young exhausted every avenue to try and find a way to return to play, but a severe lack of mobility and significant degree of pain made it impossible.”

The ESPN insiders shared that the Hawks point guard will do his best to continue rehabbing the injury, with the intention of returning for Game 5 on Thursday.

The report is a major blow to the Hawks chances in Game 4 and for the remainder of the series. Young has been the main reason for Atlanta’s magical run through the postseason and without him, the team will struggle to keep up with the high-powered Bucks.

Game 4 between the Hawks and the Bucks tips-off from State Farm Arena in Atlanta just after 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on TNT.