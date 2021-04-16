Charles Barkley Has Blunt Message For 1 NBA Team

Earlier Thursday night, Charles Barkley made headlines with an interesting comment about the Atlanta Hawks.

During NBA on TNT Thursday night, Barkley said coming into the season that he thought the Hawks would “at least be the fifth seed” and chided the team for not being good enough. Unfortunately for Barkley, the Hawks are the current No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Fans had some fun with the NBA analyst, but he wasn’t done with the Hawks just yet. Not long after saying the team wasn’t living up to the hype, Barkley had some more harsh words for the Hawks.

Shaquille O’Neal suggested the Hawks were just a player or two away from being a legitimate title contender.

“Yeah, LeBron [James] and Anthony Davis,” Barkley said while laughing.

Chuck not buying the Hawks. 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/7AJSmB2tMK — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 16, 2021

It’s clear Chuck doesn’t see the Hawks competing for a title any time soon. At least not without two of the top players in the game on their team.

Atlanta had won seven of its last eight games before a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. With the impressive streak, the Hawks flew up to No. 4 in the Eastern Conference.

With only 16 games left, the Hawks have a legitimate shot at earning one of the top four seeds in the conference.

Barkley still won’t be a believer, though.