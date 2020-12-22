Charles Barkley Reveals His First Guarantee Of The NBA Season

The NBA is back. With it, come Charles Barkley and the rest of the hilarious NBA on TNT crew.

The 2020-2021 season will tip off in just a short while when the Brooklyn Nets take on the Golden State Warriors. The game will mark Kevin Durant’s first game since tearing his Achilles in the the 2018-19 NBA finals.

Nets vs. Warriors marks just the first part of a doubleheader on Tuesday night. The Lakers will square off against the Clippers in a battle for Los Angeles at 10 p.m. ET. LeBron James and Anthony Davis will begin their title defense against rival duo Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

But before the games get underway, the TNT crew was already up to their old tricks. In fact, Barkley already issued one of his bold predictions for the upcoming NBA season.

During the TNT pregame show, the former Phoenix Suns Hall of Famer named two surprising teams to make the playoffs this year. In fact, he guaranteed it.

This season, Barkley thinks that the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks are locks to make the postseason.

Didn’t have to wait long for Chuck’s first guarantee of the season 😅🤣 pic.twitter.com/CX38w7A1do — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 22, 2020

Quite the bold predictions from Barkley.

Although the Wizards struggled to separate from the bottom tier of the Eastern conference last year, Washington is coming back revamped this season. The organization executed one of the biggest moves of the offseason, swapping John Wall for Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster deal. The Wizards will now pair the former Rockets guard with borderline All-Star Bradly Beal and hope to make a run.

The Hawks also were buyers this offseason. After winning just 20 games last year, Trae Young and Atlanta clearly need a reboot. The Hawks focused on getting veteran scorers, acquiring Danilo Gallinari and Bogdan Bogdanovic in order to stretch the floor. Atlanta also went after Rajon Rondo and Kris Dunn to sure-up the team’s shoddy backcourt defense.

Time will tell if Barkley’s predictions can come true. In a crowded and talented Eastern conference, another team might have to slip for both the Hawks and the Wizards to get in.

But get excited NBA fans, there’s meaningful basketball on tonight.

Tune-in to Nets vs. Warriors at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.