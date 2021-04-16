Charles Barkley’s Comment About Atlanta Hawks Is Going Viral

Charles Barkley must not be paying attention to the NBA standings this season. That much was clear by his latest comment on the Atlanta Hawks.

During NBA on TNT Thursday night, Barkley revealed he thought the Hawks would “at least be the fifth seed.” Well, unbeknownst to Barkley, Atlanta is currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

“We thought the Hawks would be better. I thought they’d at least be the 5th seed,” Barkley said on Thursday.

Not only are the Hawks in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, they have a better record than teams like the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. Barkley may want to start paying more attention to what’s going on this season.

The Hawks are winners of seven of their last eight games. They’ll have to keep up the pace to keep their spot at No. 4 in the Eastern Conference.

Atlanta currently holds just a one-game lead over the Boston Celtics. To make matters worse, the Hornets, the Eastern Conference’s current No. 8 team, are just 2.5 games back of the Hawks. Simply put, Atlanta can’t afford to let up now with plenty of regular-season games remaining.

Trae Young has been outstanding this season. The young guard is averaging 25.4 points and 9.5 assists per game. If he continues to play at a high level, the Hawks are going to be an extremely tough out in the playoffs.