Hawks Announce Clint Capela’s Status For Game 5

The Atlanta Hawks stunned the Milwaukee Bucks without star point guard Trae Young in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday. After Giannis Antetokounmpo went down with a knee injury late in third quarter, the Hawks found another gear and downed the heavily-favored Bucks, 110-88.

Although Atlanta’s Game 4 performance is cause for celebration, the group may be without another one of its key contributors in Game 5.

According to The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner, Clint Capela will be designated as questionable for Thursday’s key contest. The Hawks starting center is listed with “right eye inflammation” after he took an elbow to the face late in the Game 4 win.

Capela has played a pivotal role for Atlanta all year long, serving as the team’s primary rim-protector and a lethal lob option for Young. In the regular season, he averaged 15.2 points, 2.0 blocks and a league-high 14.3 rebounds per game. Although those numbers have tapered off in the playoffs, Capela has proven to be the Hawks most reliable big throughout their magical run.

Clint Capela will be listed on the injury report with right eye inflammation. He’s questionable for tomorrow’s game. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) June 30, 2021

Capela might not be the only major absence for the Hawks in Game 5. Atlanta also listed Young as questionable after he suffered a bone bruise after stepping on an official’s foot in Game 3. The 22-year-old point guard tried to be ready to go on Tuesday, but the pain from the recent injury and a lack of mobility kept him on the sidelines.

The Hawks aren’t the only team suffering from this injury-ridden NBA postseason. Antetokounmpo landed on the Bucks latest injury report after suffering a knee hyperextension while trying to defend an alley-oop on Tuesday. Although he didn’t sustain structural damage, the two-time MVP is doubtful for Game 5.

At this point, the Eastern Conference champion may be whatever team has more healthy players at the end of the series. Both the Hawks and the Bucks will need to make adjustments for Thursday’s Game 5 to account for the injuries, if they hope to gain a massive boost towards the NBA Finals.

[Chris Kirschner]