Grayson Allen was a villain during his time at Duke, constantly making headlines for tripping allegations. It’s been a mostly quiet couple of seasons for Allen in the NBA, but the heat might be getting on him again.

The Memphis Grizzlies played the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, losing 122-112.

Allen and the Grizzlies had a tough time facing Trae Young and the Hawks. Following the game, Young took to Twitter to call out Young for a play.

Young strongly hinted that Allen tried to intentionally trip him during a game, posting a video on Twitter.

“Damn… tell me what y’all see!! Smh this gotta stop.! #ifyoudontknownowyouknow,” the All-Star point guard tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

Allen sarcastically responded to Young on Twitter later on Sunday afternoon.

“Damn that must’ve really really hurt. I’m sorry. I hope you’re okay,” the former Duke Blue Devils star tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

If Young is going out of his way to tweet something like that, he’s probably not the only NBA player who feels that way.

The Hawks improved to 2-0 with the win on Saturday night, while the Grizzlies dropped to 0-2 with the loss.