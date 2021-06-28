Hawks Announce MRI Results For Trae Young’s Foot

Trae Young limped to the finish line in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday. We now have new information as to why.

The Hawks announced on Monday that Young underwent an MRI, which revealed he’s dealing with a bone bruise to his right foot. He’s officially “questionable” for Game 4 on Tuesday.

“Hawks say Trae Young’s MRI revealed a bone bruise to his right foot. He will be listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game,” wrote Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, via Twitter.

Obviously, this is concerning news for the Atlanta Hawks. Young has become a superstar this postseason. If he’s unable to give it a go on Tuesday, Atlanta’s in trouble.

Trae Young wasn’t himself after suffering an injury late in Game 3. The Bucks took advantage, beating the Hawks 113-102 to take a 2-1 series lead.

The Hawks are just two losses away from postseason elimination. If they’re going to survive, they’ll need Young on the court.

The rising star has been phenomenal this postseason. He dropped 48 points on the Bucks in a Game 1 victory for Atlanta. Milwaukee got the better of him in Game 2, holding him to just 15 points in a massive 125-91 Milwaukee win.

Young bounced back on Sunday, scoring 35 points. But the late-game injury made a drastic impact on the game’s outcome. Once Young became hobbled, the Bucks pulled away for the 113-102 win.

The Hawks are in the danger zone here. They’re down 2-1 and now their superstar is hurt. We’ll have to wait until Tuesday to see how they respond.