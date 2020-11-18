The Spun

Hawks Believed To Be Frontrunners For 2 Notable Free Agents

Center court of the Atlanta Hawks basketball court.ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: A general view of the court prior player introductions between the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Lakers at Philips Arena on November 18, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Hawks aren’t considered a marquee landing spot in the NBA, but apparently they’re becoming frontrunners to land two notable players in free agency.

Marc Stein of the New York Times is reporting that Atlanta will be in “pole position” for Danilo Gallinari and Rajon Rondo when free agency begins later this week.

Rondo also has interest from the Los Angeles Clippers. This makes sense considering that Los Angeles wants another playmaker to complement Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

Gallinari, meanwhile, had a really impressive season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He finished the 2019-20 season with 18.7 points per game on 40.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Atlanta has a few building blocks on its roster in John Collins, Kevin Huerter and Trae Young. The franchise clearly wants to make a playoff push next season since it’s pursuing two savvy veterans.

The market for Rondo should be very strong after watching him put on a show in the playoffs. It’s unlikely he’ll be back with the Lakers, especially because they acquired Dennis Schroder.

Gallinari should also have a solid market due to the fact that teams are always looking for wings that can shoot from the perimeter.

With the NBA offseason officially underway, it’ll be interesting to see where role players like Gallinari and Rondo land.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.