Hawks SF Chandler Parsons Injured In Car Accident

Scary news struck the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday afternoon, as small forward Chandler Parsons was involved in an automobile accident. He suffered a few injuries as a result of it.

The car accident involving Parsons occurred after Wednesday’s practice session.

According to the team, the veteran forward for the Hawks has been diagnosed with a concussion and whiplash.

Parsons will not travel with the team to San Antonio for its showdown with the Spurs this Friday.

League policy requires that Parsons enters concussion protocol.

There is currently no timetable for his return since the severity of a concussion varies for each individual.

Parsons has only appeared in five games for the Hawks this season, averaging 2.8 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest. He’s on the final year of a $94 million contract which he originally signed with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Although Parsons was healthy this season prior to the car accident, the former Florida product has battled with injuries for the past few years. In fact, the last time he appeared in at least 60 games in a season was back in 2015.

Hopefully, Parsons makes a fully and speedy recovery from these latest injuries.