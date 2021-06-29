Hawks Coach Offers Update On Trae Young Before Game 4 vs. Bucks

Earlier: The Atlanta Hawks will take the court at home on Tuesday night in a pivotal Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks. After faltering down the stretch of Game 3 with star point guard Trae Young hobbled, Nate McMillan’s team will need to bounce back in a big way or will find itself on the brink of elimination.

Young, who was diagnosed with a bone bruise after stepping on an official’s foot on Sunday night, has been the Hawks’ fearless leader throughout the postseason. However, it’s unclear exactly how much he’ll be able to contribute to the team’s effort tonight.

A few hours before tip, McMillan shared that Young will be a game-time decision for Game 4, per Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports.

He was previously listed as questionable after an MRI revealed the bone bruise on Monday, but it looks like fans in Atlanta will have to wait a bit longer to see if he’ll be on the court Tuesday.

Trae Young is a game-time decision. Nate McMillan said he went through shootaround, wouldn’t elaborate on much else — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) June 29, 2021

Based on his fearless personality, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Young try to give it a go in Game 4. However, even if he is able to come out for the opening tip, it’s unlikely that the star point guard would be able to fully play like himself.

Young, 22, has been somewhat of a revelation this postseason for the Hawks. Although players, coaches and fans in Atlanta will tell you that the former fifth overall pick has been performing at an elite level since his first day with the team, many seem to just be catching up to the young point guard’s brilliance.

In his first postseason, Young has shined brighter than ever. He was instrumental in the Hawks series’ wins over the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers, before he lit up the Bucks with 48 points in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

In 15 playoff games, Young is averaging 29.8 points and 9.5 assists per game. He’s scored 30+ points eight times.

On Tuesday, the Hawks need to be ready to play, with or without their star point guard. Tip-off from Atlanta will take place just after 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

Update: According to ESPN, Young will not play tonight.

Reporting with @Malika_Andrews: Hawks star Trae Young is out for Game 4 vs. Bucks with a deep bone bruise in his right foot. Young exhausted every avenue to try and find a way to return to play, but a severe lack of mobility and significant degree of pain made it impossible. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2021

The Hawks’ task just became immensely harder.