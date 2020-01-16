Hawks, Pistons Reportedly End Blockbuster Trade Discussions

It’s been a busy afternoon for the Atlanta Hawks, as the front office is trying to shake up their roster. A main target for the Hawks had been All-Star center Andre Drummond.

Drummond is having a solid season with the Detroit Pistons, averaging 17.3 points and 15.7 rebounds per game.

Even though it’s very possible that Drummond is shipped out before the trade deadline, the latest trade talks involving him have come to an end.

According to Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes, the Hawks and Pistons have ended trade talks centered around Drummond.

Haynes believes the Pistons would have landed Damian Jones, Chandler Parsons and a first-round pick in this potential trade with the Hawks.

Drummond is expected to decline his $28.8 million player option for this offseason and test the market as an unrestricted free agent.

Earlier today, the Hawks acquired veteran guard Jeff Teague in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Atlanta has plenty of young foundational pieces for its future, but the front office clearly wants to acquire more help for Trae Young and John Collins.

With less than a month until the trade deadline, the Hawks will have to figure out who they want to acquire now that Drummond is off the table.