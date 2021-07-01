Hawks Reportedly Make Decision On Trae Young For Game 5 vs. Bucks

On Thursday afternoon, the Atlanta Hawks reportedly made a decision on point guard Trae Young.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Young won’t be on the court for Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks. The news comes just two days after the Hawks stunned the Bucks without Young on the court in Game 4.

The star point guard suffered a deep bone bruise in his right foot after stepping on an official in Sunday’s Game 3.

“Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young (foot) is out for Game 5 vs. Bucks tonight,” Woj reported on Thursday. “Young will continue to rehab with hopes of playing in the Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 on Saturday in Atlanta.”

The Trae Young news comes just a few hours after the Milwaukee Bucks announced Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t be suiting up for Game 5 either.

That’s right, both Milwaukee and Atlanta will be missing their best player when the pivotal contest tips off on Thursday night.

Giannis still recovering from the knee injury he suffered on Tuesday night. Thankfully, Antetokounmpo didn’t suffer any ligament damage when he hyperextended his knee, but he still isn’t ready to take the floor just yet.

Game 5 tips off tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT.