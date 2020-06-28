Look: Hawks Owner Takes Out Full-Page Ad For Vince Carter

After 22 NBA seasons with seven different teams, Atlanta Hawks star Vince Carter is set to retire. But even though he didn’t enjoy his greatest success in Atlanta, he’s left an impression on the team.

On Sunday, Atlanta Hawks owner Tony Ressler took out a full-page ad in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Ressler thanked Vince Carter for his extraordinary career and for being a mentor to the team’s younger players.

He further praised Carter for his contributions to the city of Atlanta. Ressler concluded by wishing Carter luck in his future endeavors.

“On behalf of the Atlanta Hawks and all our fans, we want to thank you spending the last two years of your extraordinary career with us,” Ressler said. “I speak for myself, and know that Steve, Travis and Lloyd echo these sentiments – you have been an invaluable mentor to our young players, a remarkable member of the Atlanta community and an outstanding role model to our organization.”

“You have always led by example, and we look forward to cheering your future success as we have all of your past success.”

Carter’s 22-year NBA career includes eight All-Star selections, two All-NBA selections, and a Slam Dunk title.

But as great as Carter was, he never made it to the NBA Finals. The closest he ever got was the 2010 Eastern Conference Finals with the Orlando Magic, but they lost in six to Boston.

Nevertheless, Carter is a shoe-in for the Hall of Fame when he’s finally eligible.

We’re all looking forward to seeing him getting in.