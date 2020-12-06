Look: Trae Young Is Not Happy With The Hawks’ Schedule

There’s little debate that Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is quickly becoming one of the leagues brightest young stars. Unfortunately for the 22-year-old, it looks like not everyone completely agrees.

The NBA gave Young and the Hawks just one nationally televised game in the first half of the team’s schedule.

Unfortunately for the third-year point guard, finding room on the national television slate is tough. With plenty of other young stars like Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson, fans want to see many other players around the league. Pair that with the carved out games for big market teams like the Lakers, Clippers, Celtics and more and the Hawks are looking at a narrow window.

Unfortunately, Atlanta won only 20 games last season, which doesn’t boost their resume in the eyes of the league. Although the team is filled with young talent and exciting free agents, the NBA clearly still wants Atlanta to prove they belong in front of a national audience.

Still, that doesn’t change Young’s opinion. He still feels like the Hawks were slighted and is now setting his sights on proving the NBA wrong.

Here’s a few of Young’s reactions to the release earlier this morning:

Not gon let em. https://t.co/pXqf82dO1A — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 5, 2020

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Hawks had just two nationally televised games at the release time of the 2019-2020 schedule.

Young and the Hawks certainly have a golden opportunity to put the league on notice this year. Atlanta acquired numerous free agents this offseason that should compliment the team’s franchise point guard. Wings Danilo Gallinari and Bogdan Bogdanovic give the group additional shooting, while Rajon Rondo and Kris Dunn will help bolster the group’s backcourt defense.

If the Atlanta Hawks piece together a playoff run in 2020, the league won’t be able to ignore Young for much longer.