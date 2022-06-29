Look: Trae Young Reacts To The Dejounte Murray Trade

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 27: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks goes up for a shot against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half in game three of the Eastern Conference Finals at State Farm Arena on June 27, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Hawks executed a blockbuster trade this afternoon, sending three first-round picks and Danilo Gallinari to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray.

Murray gives Atlanta a budding star to pair with standout point guard Trae Young. The Hawks are hoping that duo can help propel them into contention in the Eastern Conference.

We're assuming the Hawks kept Young abreast of their pursuit of Murray, and according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, the two-time All-Star is excited about his new teammate.

"I’m told Trae Young is “ecstatic” to have Dejounte Murray join the Hawks’ backcourt with the organization believing the star pairing will unlock another level of Young’s game," Haynes tweeted.

Murray averaged career-highs in points, rebounds and assists this season while earning his first All-Star selection.

Young also made the All-Star Game, producing 28.4 points and 9.7 assists per appearance.

It will be fun to see how these two young stars mesh together this coming season.