Nate McMillan Reportedly Makes Decision On Hawks’ Coaching Job

After some reported debate, Nate McMillan has apparently made a decision regarding the Atlanta Hawks‘ interim head coaching position.

McMillan will become Atlanta’s interim head coach, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Hawks fired head coach Lloyd Pierce earlier this afternoon after two-plus seasons.

The Hawks had hoped McMillan would take over the reins from Pierce, but there was some concern about him turning the position down due to his loyalty to the departed coach.

Atlanta hired McMillan last offseason after he was let go by the Indiana Pacers following a relatively successful four-year head coaching stint. McMillan led the Pacers to four-straight postseason appearances, though the team was eliminated in the first round all four years.

McMillan also has been a head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers and the Seattle SuperSonics.

ESPN Sources: Nate McMillan has accepted the interim head coaching job with the Hawks. McMillan has a 667-591 (.530) record in 16 seasons as head coach with Seattle, Portland and Indiana. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 1, 2021

Currently, the Hawks are 14-20 on the season and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. They are 2.5 games out of the final playoff spot.

Atlanta has been decimated by injuries this season, so any kind of turnaround is likely predicated on the roster getting healthier. We’ll see if McMillan can work some magic.